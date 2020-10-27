National Day Calendar: American Beer Day

National Day Calendar

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to October 27th on the National Day Calendar.

Americans’ love affair with beer started even before the United States was a country.

In 1612, Dutch traders Adrian Block and Hans Christiansen established a brewery on what would become Manhattan Island.

At the time, the area was called New Amsterdam and was a fur-trading outpost. The winter that year was especially cold and icy, which made the workers very grumpy.

To boost morale amongst their men, Block and his partner started brewing beer, which worked like a charm.

While beer is consumed all over the world here in the States we love it icy cold and if the weather is already frosty where you live, chances are you still enjoy a cold one.

On National American Beer Day celebrate the season of chill by cracking open your favorite brew.

I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday's Forecast: Warmer with a morning wintry mix

Women's Small Business Month

Recovery Reinvented

National Day Calendar: American Beer Day

WDA Volleyball

Rugby Volleyball

Consumer Alert: FTC reports consumers lost $117 million to social media scams in first half of 2020

Beach Football

Tom Barry Settlement

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/26

Bismarck Volleyball

Monday, October 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Dr. Birx Visit

Flu Shot Numbers

ATW: Athletic Trainers

ATW: Surrey Football

Gas Stamps

Halloween Event

Trick or Treat

ATW: Century Soccer

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss