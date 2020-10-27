Welcome to October 27th on the National Day Calendar.
Americans’ love affair with beer started even before the United States was a country.
In 1612, Dutch traders Adrian Block and Hans Christiansen established a brewery on what would become Manhattan Island.
At the time, the area was called New Amsterdam and was a fur-trading outpost. The winter that year was especially cold and icy, which made the workers very grumpy.
To boost morale amongst their men, Block and his partner started brewing beer, which worked like a charm.
While beer is consumed all over the world here in the States we love it icy cold and if the weather is already frosty where you live, chances are you still enjoy a cold one.
On National American Beer Day celebrate the season of chill by cracking open your favorite brew.
I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!
National Day Calendar: American Beer Day
Welcome to October 27th on the National Day Calendar.