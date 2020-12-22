NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Bingo’s Birthday Month

Welcome to December 22nd on the National Day Calendar.

This month recognizes the birthday of one of America’s favorite games, Bingo.

While it seems pretty straight forward, the game is far more complicated that you might think. It’s estimated that there are over 500 septillion combinations of numbers that could appear on your bingo card. To put that in perspective, a septillion is a 1 with 24 zeros after it. No wonder people get so excited when they win!

So who invented bingo cards?

Edwin S. Lowe, a salesman from New York came up with the idea, then hired a math professor who created 6,000 cards, each with a different non repeating combination of numbers. The creation of these cards cut back on the number of winners, which meant that Bingo halls could make more money.

Bingo’s Birthday Month celebrates a game that still makes us excited to beat the odds.