NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Bingo’s Birthday Month

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to December 22nd on the National Day Calendar.

This month recognizes the birthday of one of America’s favorite games, Bingo.

While it seems pretty straight forward, the game is far more complicated that you might think. It’s estimated that there are over 500 septillion combinations of numbers that could appear on your bingo card. To put that in perspective, a septillion is a 1 with 24 zeros after it. No wonder people get so excited when they win!

So who invented bingo cards?

Edwin S. Lowe, a salesman from New York came up with the idea, then hired a math professor who created 6,000 cards, each with a different non repeating combination of numbers. The creation of these cards cut back on the number of winners, which meant that Bingo halls could make more money.

Bingo’s Birthday Month celebrates a game that still makes us excited to beat the odds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Velva Girl's Basketball

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Wrestling

Barriers to Justice

Monday, December 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BIS Gets Rapid Testing

Stimulus Checks

Lions Delivering Meals

Disinfecting Guns

TMCC Donation

Chick-fil-A

Game Causes Alarm

NDC DEC 21

Nedrose Basketball

Wilton-Wing basketball

Plays of the week

Presents made possible at the Minot PD

Cottage foods changes

Free Christmas haircuts

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories