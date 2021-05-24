NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Brothers Day

Welcome to May 24th on the National Day Calendar.

A guy who teases you one minute and then acts like your best friend is what you might call a jerk!

Unless they’re related to you, in which case they’re called brothers.

Today, we celebrate the guys who made a career out of tormenting you. Maybe they tore up your comic book collections, cut off your pigtails, or put live critters in your bed.

They also picked you up after you crashed your bike and taught you how to throw a baseball. If you think about it long enough, you would probably count yourself lucky to have these guys in your corner.

On Brothers Day, celebrate the things you’re grateful for, and have a good laugh about all the rest.

Today we also celebrate National Yucatan Shrimp Day, Aviation Maintenance Technician Day, Scavenger Hunt Day, Escargot Day, and Wyoming Day.