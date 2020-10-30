National Day Calendar: Candy Corn Day

Welcome to October 30th on the National Day Calendar.

Not all holiday foods are universally loved and some get regifted before they are opened.

Sorry fruitcake, but in the case of candy corn our sweet tooth can handle the season of sweetness that was developed long ago.

This Halloween candy was invented in the 1800s and was originally called Chicken Corn.

At the time, most Americans were farmers and candy shaped like vegetables werewas all the rage.

What made candy corn stand out were its bright Fall colors.

During World War II, sugar had to be rationed, so the makers of candy corn cut back production and limited sales to the Fall. Trick or treating became popular around the same time, so candy corn became synonymous with Halloween.

On National Candy Corn Day celebrate this seasonal satisfaction of your sweet tooth.

I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!