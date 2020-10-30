National Day Calendar: Candy Corn Day

National Day Calendar

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to October 30th on the National Day Calendar.

Not all holiday foods are universally loved and some get regifted before they are opened.

Sorry fruitcake, but in the case of candy corn our sweet tooth can handle the season of sweetness that was developed long ago.

This Halloween candy was invented in the 1800s and was originally called Chicken Corn.

At the time, most Americans were farmers and candy shaped like vegetables werewas all the rage.

What made candy corn stand out were its bright Fall colors.

During World War II, sugar had to be rationed, so the makers of candy corn cut back production and limited sales to the Fall. Trick or treating became popular around the same time, so candy corn became synonymous with Halloween.

On National Candy Corn Day celebrate this seasonal satisfaction of your sweet tooth.

I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/30

Your complete weekend forecast

National Day Calendar: Candy Corn Day

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Alexander Trunk or Treat

BisMan Transit Face Coverings

Record Number of Ballots

10-29 Gov. Presser

YLEH: Political Mailers

New Park for Bismarck

YLEH: Superintendent Race

Thursday, October 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/29

Minot YMCA

Trick-or-Treating

Click2Go

Cost of COVID Treatment

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/29

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss