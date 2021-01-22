NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Celebration Of Life Day

Welcome to January 22nd on the National Day Calendar.

Charles Swindoll said that each day of our lives we make deposits in the memory banks of our children.

Today is the day to make that investment count by letting our kids know how much we love them.

Celebration of Life Day is about appreciating the Now, whether it’s a walk in the park together, coloring, or reading a book. And if you wanna score extra brownie points, why not let them choose the activity?

Kids grow up much faster than we can imagine. And while your children may be racing towards adulthood, they are never too old to appreciate your attention and encouragement.

This day is for everyone who loves a youngster, be they parents, grandparents, or uncles and aunts.

It’s a gentle reminder that the best thing you can give your children is time.