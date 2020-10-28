National Day Calendar: Chocolate Day

Welcome to October 28th on the National Day Calendar.



Most people credit the Mayans and Aztecs for bringing us drinking chocolate, but today we celebrate this nectar of the gods in solid form.

It was a Dutch chemist who invented the process of separating cocoa butter from cacao in 1828.

Confectioners such as Fry and Sons, Rudolphe Lindt, and Cadbury have been experimenting ever since, and Hershey’s produced the D ration bar which our troops carried during World War II.

Switzerland boasts the most chocoholics, where people eat nearly 20 pounds annually. Here in the States we average 12 pounds each per year, which shows we have developed the fine art of savoring.

On National Chocolate Day we celebrate this rich history and the inventors who developed our sweet tooth.

I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!”