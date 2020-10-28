National Day Calendar: Chocolate Day

National Day Calendar

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to October 28th on the National Day Calendar.

Most people credit the Mayans and Aztecs for bringing us drinking chocolate, but today we celebrate this nectar of the gods in solid form.

It was a Dutch chemist who invented the process of separating cocoa butter from cacao in 1828.

Confectioners such as Fry and Sons, Rudolphe Lindt, and Cadbury have been experimenting ever since, and Hershey’s produced the D ration bar which our troops carried during World War II.

Switzerland boasts the most chocoholics, where people eat nearly 20 pounds annually. Here in the States we average 12 pounds each per year, which shows we have developed the fine art of savoring.

On National Chocolate Day we celebrate this rich history and the inventors who developed our sweet tooth.

I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/28

Wednesday's Forecast: Partly cloudy with warmer highs

Veteran's Voices "Dutch" Bialke

National Day Calendar: Chocolate Day

Bismarck City Commission passes mask mandate with no penalty for noncompliance

WDA Volleyball

Mandan Football

Quarantine Voting

Ward County COVID Deaths

Coat Drive

Williston Wastewater Study

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Velva Football

Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/27

COVID Memorial

Car for Veteran

Bridge Update

Risk Level Change

YHF

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss