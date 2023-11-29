BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we step into the virtual realm of Electronic Greeting Day.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, receiving an e-card was a novel and delightful experience. Websites dedicated to electronic greetings boomed, allowing people to send animated, musical, and personalized messages to loved ones near and far. Remember those cheeky animations and melodious birthday tunes? E-cards became the perfect medium for those who wanted a quick way to reach out, especially for last-minute well-wishers. Behind this digital revolution was Judith Donath, who in 1994, designed the “buddy list” for AOL and went on to create the first-ever online greeting card. While some may argue that they lack the personal touch of a handwritten note, e-cards were a precursor to many digital communication tools we now take for granted.

So, today, whether you send a text, an email, or even an old-school e-card, take a moment to reach out and brighten someone’s day electronically.