NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Fat Tuesday

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is a day for feasting before Lent. While many foods are synonymous with this feast, one of the oldest traditional foods is king cake.

If you’ve ever tried a king cake, you know that there’s a prize baked inside: a tiny plastic baby. This odd custom began as a way to choose the king or queen of Mardi Gras celebrations.

For years, the item baked into the cake was a crowned kings head, which symbolized the three kings who had visited the baby Jesus with gifts. However, this became a problem during the French Revolution. The monarchy saw the heads as a thinly veiled threat. And since royalty had become less popular, commoners were all too happy to make the change.

When the tradition of adding a baby toy to king cakes came to New Orleans, porcelain figures were used. That is until a baker ran out and needed a replacement. He found a plastic version and that is the standard to this day.

On Fat Tuesday, celebrate with your favorite feast and enjoy the last hurrah before Lent.

