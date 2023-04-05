Since its debut in 1964, Star Trek has had more than its fair share of heroes.

Kirk, Spock, Picard and Lucille Ball. This funny redhead is best known for her iconic sitcom I Love Lucy, but she was also the head of Desilu Studios. In 1964, Gene Roddenberry sold Star Trek to Ball, who became the shows biggest champion. After the initial pilot for the show bombed, Lucille Ball put up the money for reshoots, something that was unheard of for a TV show. The new version introduced us to the original crew that the world has grown to love. Today is First Contact Day, a celebration of the moment in 2063 when humans first come into contact with aliens. Vulcans, to be more specific.

But none of these exciting stories would’ve been told if it weren’t for a real life Hollywood hero, Lucille Ball