NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Hobbit Day

In the early 1930s, J.R.R. Tolkien created the greatest fantasy epic of all time.

There were dragons, goblins, and wizards but at the heart of his stories were Hobbits.

Bilbo and Frodo Baggins each helped save Middle Earth, but neither was anything special.

They were ordinary folk like you and me, who got caught up in something far bigger than themselves.

These small creatures are meant to be stand-ins for the regular guy, and to be examples of how people can grow beyond their comfortable lives when they take risks.

Sure, there were armies of monsters and nightmarish creatures trying to destroy the world, but Bilbo and Frodo found the courage to grow and become heroes.

On Hobbit Day, you may not slay a dragon, but you can step outside your comfort zone to make a difference. And there’s still time in the day for second breakfast.

