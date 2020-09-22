NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Hobbit Day

Welcome to September 22nd on the National Day Calendar.

In the early 1930s, J.R.R. Tolkien created the greatest fantasy epic of all time.

There were dragons, goblins, and wizards but at the heart of his stories were Hobbits.

Bilbo and Frodo Baggins each helped save Middle Earth, but neither was anything special.

They were ordinary folk like you and me, who got caught up in something far bigger than themselves.

These small creatures are meant to be stand-ins for the regular guy, and to be examples of how people can grow beyond their comfortable lives when they take risks.

Sure, there were armies of monsters and nightmarish creatures trying to destroy the world, but Bilbo and Frodo found the courage to grow and become heroes.

On Hobbit Day, you may not slay a dragon, but you can step outside your comfort zone to make a difference. And there’s still time in the day for second breakfast.

Today we also celebrate American Business Women’s Day, Care Free Day, National Elephant Appreciation Day, National Ice Cream Cone Day, National Centenarian’s Day, National Legwear Day, National White Chocolate Day, National Voter Registration Day, National Girls’ Night In Day, and National Online Recovery Day

