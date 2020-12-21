NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Humbug Day

Welcome to December 21st on the National Day Calendar.

The word humbug dates back to the 1750s when it was used to describe anything false or deceptive. Charles Dickens assigned this phrase to Ebenezer Scrooge, who scoffed at anyone who would find good cheer in a world full of poverty and misery. We all know that ghosts turned his attitude around, but perhaps its wise to acknowledge our frustrations, just for a moment.

The holiday season can be as stressful as it is joyful, and we may find ourselves at our wits end in the midst of all the preparations.

No one wants to be Ebenezer Scrooge, but sometimes we need to step back from the hustle and bustle to take time for ourselves.

On Humbug Day, give yourself room to pause and reflect about what makes you crabby and what actually brings you joy. You may be surprised by your own transformation into all things bright and beautiful.