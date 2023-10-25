BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s International Artist’s Day, a day to honor the creative minds that bring beauty, reflection, and commentary to our world through their art.

From the ancient cave painters to contemporary digital artists, the canvas of human expression is vast and varied. International Artist’s Day is a celebration of the visionaries who dare to see the world differently, challenge norms, and use their talents to communicate ideas and emotions. Whether it’s through painting, sculpture, music, dance, or any other medium, artists play a crucial role in reflecting and shaping society. So today, take a moment to appreciate an artwork, visit a gallery, or simply doodle on a notepad.

Let’s celebrate the creativity within and the artists who inspire us to see the beauty in every stroke and note.