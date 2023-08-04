Today we raise a glass to International Beer Day.

Beer is one of the oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic drinks in the world, with a history dating back as far as the 5th millennium BC in ancient Iran. But here’s a little-known fact: the ancient Egyptians considered beer to be an essential part of their diet, and they even used it as a form of currency. Workers who built the Great Pyramids of Giza were partially paid in beer!

While we may not use beer as currency today, it still plays a central role in many social and cultural events, from casual gatherings to grand celebrations.

So today, whether you prefer a stout, lager, ale, or pilsner, take a moment to savor the rich history and diversity of this ancient beverage.