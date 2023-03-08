Not all women are famous for both beauty and brains but Austrian born, Heddy Lamar had both.

While Hollywood honored her film career with a star on the Walk of Fame in 1960, she was also known for her work as an inventor. At the start of World War II Heddy and composer George Antheil developed a radio guidance system that armed Allied torpedoes with anti jamming capability. The principles of their work were eventually used in creating GPS and Bluetooth technology, and Lamar was later inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2014.

On International Women’s Day, we honor women around the world who make their mark by making history right where they stand.