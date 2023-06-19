Today, we observe Juneteenth, a day of remembrance and celebration that marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

On June 19th, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that all slaves were now free, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, holds deep historical and cultural significance as a symbol of liberation and the ongoing struggle for equality. It is a day to reflect on the legacy of resilience and strength displayed by African Americans throughout history and to reaffirm our commitment to justice and equality for all.

Today, let us honor the spirit of Juneteenth by promoting understanding, unity, and the pursuit of a more just society.