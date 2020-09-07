NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Labor Day

Welcome to September 7th on the National Day Calendar.

Since 1882, we have honored the folks who labored to build the backbone of our nation.

Where would be without the roads, buildings and infrastructure that were built by a host of men and women since the beginning of our country? And while Amercians are generally known as hard working, this day is all about relaxing with family, hosting cookouts and recognizing the official end of Summer.

Some head out to explore new sites, while others enjoy camping and road tripping and fitting in one more adventure before its back to school.

Whatever you get up to on Labor Day, remember the tradition of patting yourself on the back for a job well done, and kicking up your heels with family and friends.

Today we also celebrate National Salami Day, National Acorn Squash Day, National Beer Lover’s Day, National Grandma Moses Day, National Grateful Patient Day, National Neither Snow Nor Rain Day, and National New Hampshire Day.