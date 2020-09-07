NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Labor Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to September 7th on the National Day Calendar.

Since 1882, we have honored the folks who labored to build the backbone of our nation.

Where would be without the roads, buildings and infrastructure that were built by a host of men and women since the beginning of our country? And while Amercians are generally known as hard working, this day is all about relaxing with family, hosting cookouts and recognizing the official end of Summer.

Some head out to explore new sites, while others enjoy camping and road tripping and fitting in one more adventure before its back to school.

Whatever you get up to on Labor Day, remember the tradition of patting yourself on the back for a job well done, and kicking up your heels with family and friends.

Today we also celebrate National Salami Day, National Acorn Squash Day, National Beer Lover’s Day, National Grandma Moses Day, National Grateful Patient Day, National Neither Snow Nor Rain Day, and National New Hampshire Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

NDC SEPT 7

Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

Top plays of the week

CARES Act money at North Dakota airports

Increased patrols for Labor Day

Robert One Minute 9-6

Shaggy Shuffle

Controversy over ND Measure 2

Air ambulance crash update

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-6-20

"Good trouble" protest

TGU Titans

Robert One Minute 9-5-20

Dickinson State Football

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-5-20

Protest at the Capitol

Runners ready for race day

COVID-19 case watch 9-5-2020

Minot early morning shooting

Friday Night Football Frenzy Part one

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss