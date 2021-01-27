NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Library Shelfie Day

Welcome to January 27th on the National Day Calendar.

In the early 1500s, Leonardo da Vinci kept a notebook to jot down his observations about the world around him. Among other things, he discusses why fossils of fish can be found in mountains and why the moon shines so brightly. It’s full of random notes and illustrations, and its written in Da Vincis famous backwards writing. It can only be read when viewed in a mirror.

This simple 18 page book, known as the Codex Lester, was bought and sold several times over the years and became one of the most expensive books in the world.

In 1994, Bill Gates bought it for just under 31 million dollars. While the books on our shelf may not be nearly as valuable, we all have our favorites.

On Library Shelfie Day, share your own love of books by taking a selfie in front of your prized editions.

Today we also celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day.

