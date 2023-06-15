In the year 1215, King John of England placed his seal on the Magna Carta, a document that would have a profound impact on the development of democracy and the rule of law.

This groundbreaking charter of liberties established the principle that even the king was subject to the law, and it granted specific rights to the people, including the right to a fair trial by jury. On Magna Carta Day, we celebrate this historic moment that laid the groundwork for the constitutions and legal systems of many countries, including the United States. The principles enshrined in the Magna Carta continue to inspire and guide us in our pursuit of justice, equality, and freedom.

So, take a moment today to reflect on the importance of this document and the lasting legacy it has left on the world.