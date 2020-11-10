NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Marine Corps Birthday

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to November 10th on the National Day Calendar.

After a few defeats at the hands of British forces, George Washington had requested troops that could fight on both land and sea.

On November 10, 1775, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution to create two Battalions of Marines to serve with the Continental Army and these men changed the course of the Revolutionary War. Their first major test came when they landed on hostile shores in the Bahamas and captured New Providence Island. As a result, Captain Samuel Nicholas became the first commissioned officer in the Continental Marines and is celebrated as the Marines first commandant.

On the Marine Corps Birthday we celebrate those who are always loyal to each other, their country and their traditions.

