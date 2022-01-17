NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Jr. was once called the apostle of nonviolence by President Lyndon B. Johnson for his use of civil disobedience throughout his legendary service.

As a clergyman, activist and leader of the civil rights movement, Dr. King is perhaps best known for his “I Have A Dream” speech. Hundreds of streets throughout our country still bear the name of this Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Dr. King chose to share that prize money with several organizations including the Gandhi Society for Human Rights, for as he said, “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we honor the unifying spirit of a man whose voice still echoes that dream today.

Today we also celebrate National Bootlegger’s Day and National Hot Buttered Rum Day.