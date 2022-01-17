NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Martin Luther King Jr. was once called the apostle of nonviolence by President Lyndon B. Johnson for his use of civil disobedience throughout his legendary service.

As a clergyman, activist and leader of the civil rights movement, Dr. King is perhaps best known for his “I Have A Dream” speech. Hundreds of streets throughout our country still bear the name of this Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Dr. King chose to share that prize money with several organizations including the Gandhi Society for Human Rights, for as he said, “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we honor the unifying spirit of a man whose voice still echoes that dream today.

Today we also celebrate National Bootlegger’s Day and National Hot Buttered Rum Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories