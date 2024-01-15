BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a time to reflect on the life and achievements of one of the most influential civil rights leaders in American history.

Dr. King’s dedication to nonviolent protest and his eloquent advocacy for racial equality changed the course of history and inspired generations. His “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered during the March on Washington in 1963, remains a powerful call for justice and brotherhood. On this day, we remember Dr. King’s message of peace, his relentless pursuit of civil rights, and his enduring belief in the power of love and understanding to overcome hatred and discrimination. Across the nation, people commemorate this day with acts of service, reflecting Dr. King’s teaching that everyone can contribute to making the world a better place.

It’s a day not just for remembrance but for action, as we continue to work towards the dream of equality for all.

