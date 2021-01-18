NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Welcome to January 18th on the National Day Calendar.

Martin Luther King Jr. was once called the apostle of nonviolence by President Johnson, for his commitment to using civil disobedience throughout his legendary service.

As a clergyman, activist and leader of the civil rights movement, Dr. King is perhaps best known for his I Have A Dream speech given at a march on Washington DC for jobs and freedom.

Hundreds of streets throughout our country still bear the name of this Nobel Peace Prize winner.

King chose to share that prize money with several organizations including the Gandhi Society for Human Rights. For as he said in his most famous speech, We cannot walk alone.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day we honor the unifying spirit of a man whose voice still echoes that dream today.