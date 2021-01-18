NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to January 18th on the National Day Calendar.

Martin Luther King Jr. was once called the apostle of nonviolence by President Johnson, for his commitment to using civil disobedience throughout his legendary service.

As a clergyman, activist and leader of the civil rights movement, Dr. King is perhaps best known for his I Have A Dream speech given at a march on Washington DC for jobs and freedom.

Hundreds of streets throughout our country still bear the name of this Nobel Peace Prize winner.

King chose to share that prize money with several organizations including the Gandhi Society for Human Rights. For as he said in his most famous speech, We cannot walk alone.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day we honor the unifying spirit of a man whose voice still echoes that dream today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/18

Light & scattered snow today and tonight

NDC JAN 18

After the Whistle: Jocelyn Julson

Plays of the week

Dickinson Gymnastics

Rapid testing at Minot schools

Recycling coming to Minot?

Healthcare workers give update

Turtle Mountain vaccine plan

Live art in Minot

Class B Basketball

High school hockey

Hockey

College Track

Wrestling

Barriers to Justice

Meet the new City Manager

Comeback story

UMary Basketball

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News