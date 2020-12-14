NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Monkey Day

Welcome to December 14th on the National Day Calendar.

On May 28th, 1959, two of the greatest heroes of space travel returned to Earth after a 15 minute space flight.

It may not sound like much, but it was the first time astronauts were able to survive a return trip from space. And did we mention that the astronauts were both monkeys? One was named Able, and the other was Miss Baker.

These brave little primates paved the way for space exploration by helping scientists to understand the physical stress of spaceflight. Unfortunately, Able passed away only a few days later, but Miss Baker lived another 25 years. When she passed away in 1984, over 300 people attended her funeral, paying tribute to her part in the history of spaceflight.

On Monkey Day, we celebrate this species and the few that made the leap forward for all mankind possible.

