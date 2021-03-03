NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Anthem Day

Welcome to March 3rd on the National Day Calendar.

The United States won its independence in 1776, but did you know that the British tried to take their colonies back?

At least they hoped to restrict Americas ability to trade and expand her territories, and for this the United States took on the greatest naval power in the world.

Of all the major battles waged, Fort McHenry alone was bombarded by the British navy for nearly 25 hours straight. We can only imagine that the sound was deafening.

On the quiet morning that followed, the sight of our tattered flag still flying in the smoke filled sky symbolizes our relief.

Our nation stood firm and sovereign and our sacrifices were not in vain.

On National Anthem Day, we celebrate The Star Spangled Banner penned by Francis Scott Key that remains the symbol of freedom, that we all know by heart.

