NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National App Day

In 1997, the Nokia 6110 phone introduced a simple arcade game called Snake, which is considered by many to be the first mobile app.

Almost 20 years later the iPhone was released and with it users could access nearly 500 apps. Today iPhone users can choose from almost 1.8 million of them and Android users have about 2.5 million.

From navigation to learning and even performing surgery, apps have transformed our everyday lives. While they have come a long way from that first game of Snake, apps are still used to entertain us and keep us in touch with family and friends.

On National App Day, celebrate the convenience of your favorite apps by sharing them with those you love.

Today we also celebrate National Salesperson Day and National Noodle Ring Day.