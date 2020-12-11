NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National App Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to December 11th on the National Day Calendar.

In 1997, the Nokia 6110 phone introduced a simple arcade game called Snake, which is considered by many to be the first mobile app.

Almost 20 years later the iPhone was released and with it users could access nearly 500 apps. Today iPhone users can choose from almost 1.8 million of them and Android users have about 2.5 million.

From navigation to learning and even performing surgery, apps have transformed our everyday lives. While they have come a long way from that first game of Snake, apps are still used to entertain us and keep us in touch with family and friends.

On National App Day, celebrate the convenience of your favorite apps by sharing them with those you love.

Today we also celebrate National Salesperson Day and National Noodle Ring Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Santa Run

A weekend cool down

FURRY FRIDAY DEC 11

NDC DEC 11

UMary Men's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

Hettinger-Scranton Girl's Basketball

Velva Wrestling

SYSK: Chad Berger

Local coach, sheriff's office employee fired after viral video hitting child player

FULL: Viral video of local youth football coach

Youth football coach apology

KX News Town Hall: Your Health First

Thursday, December 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

From Polio to COVID

Texas Lawsuit

Antibody Testing

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss