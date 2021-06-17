NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Apple Strudel Day

Welcome to June 17th on the National Day Calendar.

The German word strudel literally means swirl, which makes sense if you think of its whirlpool shape.

This flaky, fruit filled pastry was created in 1696 and became very popular during the Habsburg Dynasty.

Today, apple strudel is still one of Austria’s most famous dishes. But you may not know that at one time it was also the official state pastry of Texas. That’s because German settlers brought strudel to America and won over that part of the country.

While many flavors of strudel exist both savory and sweet, the apple kind has remained a favorite. This is probably because apples can be found during good times and bad, and on National Apple Strudel Day, you can count on this dessert to inspire celebration.

