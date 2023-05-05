If you were alive on this day in 1961 to watch the Freedom 7 Space capsule and its 15 minute orbit, chances are good you can still feel the excitement of that moment.

Astronaut Alan Shepard is regarded as a hero and no matter your age or how you spend your time on earth, one truth remains constant, Space Inspires. Today we celebrate the pioneers like Shepard and many others who were willing to risk it all and go first. We know that our kids will discover new frontiers as they stand on the shoulders of these giants.

On National Astronaut Day, reach for the stars and support the programs that teach the next generation of space explorers, who already know that the sky is the limit!