Today, we express our gratitude on National Aunt and Uncle’s Day.

Aunts and Uncles often hold a unique place in our hearts. They are the ones we turn to for advice, for fun, and sometimes for the little bit of spoiling that our parents won’t provide. They are our mentors, our confidants, and our friends. But did you know that in many cultures, aunts and uncles play a significant role in upbringing and family structures? For instance, in many Native American tribes, aunts and uncles are considered just as important as parents in raising children, embodying the adage, “it takes a village to raise a child.”

So, this National Aunt and Uncle’s Day, let’s take a moment to reach out to these special relatives. Send them a text, give them a call, or if possible, spend some time together to show your appreciation