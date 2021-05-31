NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Autonomous Vehicle Day

Welcome to May 31st on the National Day Calendar.

Autonomous vehicles such as self driving cars and unmanned aerial vehicles, may seem like something out of a science fiction movie, but the future is closer than you think!

Cars that take us from point A to point B without having to touch the wheel are already a reality in some states.

Pilot programs around the country test a variety of formats. According to the Brookings Institution, one quarter of all cars will be autonomous by 2040, and while that figure may scare you, consider this: autonomous features such alerts that let you know you are too close to the car in front of you and cars that drive themselves once the anti-lock brakes kick in are probably already installed in the car you drive today.

On National Autonomous Vehicle Day, celebrate the future of safety and a ride you will likely enjoy.

