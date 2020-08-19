NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Aviation Day

Welcome to August 19th on the National Day Calendar.

While folks have been dreaming of navigating the skies for centuries we typically credit the first controlled powered and sustained flight to Orville and Wilbur Wright.

The brothers tossed a coin to see who would test their glider first, and while Wilbur won the toss, his flight at Kitty Hawk lasted only three and a half seconds.

Orville claimed the second attempt and made history on December 17, 1903. And though we celebrate National Aviation Day thanks to the contributions of many inventors from Leonardo da Vinci to George Cayley, August 19th was chosen by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in honor of Orville’s birthday.

Today, we celebrate these pioneers by dreaming up new heights to reach.

Today we also celebrate International Bow Day and National Soft Ice Cream Day.

