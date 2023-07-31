Today, we peel back the history on National Avocado Day.

Believe it or not, avocados have been part of the human diet for thousands of years. Archeologists have found evidence of avocado consumption in central Mexico dating back to 8000 B.C. But here’s a fun fact: did you know that an avocado is a berry? Yes, technically, it’s a single-seeded berry. Its buttery flesh and mild flavor make it a versatile addition to all kinds of dishes, from the classic guacamole to smoothies and even brownies. Avocados are not just delicious, they’re also packed with healthy fats, fiber, and various essential nutrients, making them a favorite among health-conscious individuals.

So today, whether you slice it, dice it, or mash it, celebrate the humble avocado in all its creamy goodness.