The word Ruthian is used to describe a sports feat that is so incredible, it seems almost impossible.

The word is a tribute to the legendary Babe Ruth. When he joined the New York Yankees in 1920, the record for home runs in a season was 27. That season he hit 54. Over the next 14 years, he led the league in home runs 12 times. And because of his all or nothing style, he also led the league in strikeouts 5 times as well. The Sultan of Swat was honored on April 27, 1947 before a crowd of 60,000 with his very own National Day.

On National Babe Ruth Day, we celebrate a true American hero, who taught us to go big or go home.