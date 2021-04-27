NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Babe Ruth Day

Welcome to April 27th on the National Day Calendar.

The word “Ruthian” is used to describe a sport’s feat that is so incredible, it almost seems impossible.

The word is a tribute to the legendary Babe Ruth, who set the bar so high that everyone who came after is compared to him.

In 1920, when he joined the New York Yankees, the record for home runs in a season was 27. That season he hit 54. Over the next 14 years, he led the league in home runs 12 times. And because of his all-or-nothing style, he also led the league in strikeouts five times as well.

He was honored on April 27, 1947 before a crowd of 60,000 with his very own National Day. The Sultan of Swat spoke briefly to the crowd, though he was already battling cancer.

On National Babe Ruth Day, we celebrate a true American icon who taught us to go big or go home.

Today we celebrate National Devil Dog Day, National Prime Rib Day, and National Tell a Story Day.