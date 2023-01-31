Doing things in reverse is usually best done slowly, but not always.

Take, for example, Pal Onnen of Hastings, Minnesota. She set a record by spelling 56 random words backwards in a minute. Or Aaron Yoder who can run a mile backwards in under 6 minutes. And then theres Daniel Abt, a professional driver who got an Audi RS 3 up to the speed of 130 miles per hour in reverse, though we don’t suggest trying that at home.

On National Backwards Day celebrate by doing things like starting your day with dinner and ending it with breakfast, or maybe put your clothes on backward, but please leave the record setting to the pros.