NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Banana Bread Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to February 23rd on the National Day Calendar.

If you have ever turned overripe bananas into delicious banana bread then you already know the virtue of the adage, waste not want not. But before the 1930s most banana based desserts only used slices of the fruit in perfect condition. And the only mention of bananas baked into bread was in a recipe from the late 1800s that called for dried banana flour.

The Great Depression changed all of that. During a time when food was scarce, no one would dream of tossing out fruit, even if it was past its prime. The real hero was a newly discovered ingredient which did most of the heavy lifting, baking soda.

By the 1930s, cookbooks made use of baking soda in all kinds of quick bread recipes and ripe bananas played a starring role!

On National Banana Bread Day, bake up a tradition that’s still good to the last crumb.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

A messy morning and evening commute

NDC FEB 23

Mental Health Routine

Region 6 Basketball

Region 5 Basketball

Region 3 Basketball

BSC Fans

Vaccines Available

Dispensary Closed

SVUW Under Goal

Minot Scheels to Move

Monday, February 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Catalytic Converters

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/22

Airport Passengers

Ice Dams

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

ATW: Get to Know the Glenburn Girl's Basketball Team

ATW: Regional Basketball Preview

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News