NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Banana Split Day

In 1904, David Evans Strickler showed more than a little enthusiasm for his job.

The 23-year-old apprentice enjoyed making up new kinds of sundaes, but little did he know that he would soon make history.

At Tassels Pharmacy in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, David stumbled upon the winning combination of three scoops of ice cream, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry all topping off a split banana. They charged double the price for this new concoction, but the banana split was worth all 10 cents. And eventually David bought the place, renaming it Strickler’s Pharmacy.

To this day the Great American Banana Split Festival happens in downtown Latrobe.

On National Banana Split Day, celebrate the sweet rewards of being top banana!

