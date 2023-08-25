BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today is National Banana Split Day.

This dessert staple made its debut in 1904, when a 23-year-old apprentice pharmacist named David Evans Strickler decided to invent a new sundae in his free time at Tassel Pharmacy in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. His creation? A lengthwise-split banana, two scoops of ice cream in between, topped with different syrups, whipped cream, crushed nuts, and a cherry on top. The banana split was a hit and quickly spread across the country. It even earned Latrobe the title of the ‘Banana Split Birthplace’ by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

On this day, we celebrate the inventive spirit and sweet-tooth of David Strickler and enjoy this classic dessert.

So grab a banana, some ice cream, and your favorite toppings, and whip up your own version of this iconic treat