Nothing brings people together like a good old fashioned barbecue.

Fire up the grill and you instantly conjure memories of Summer days and backyards full of fun. What’s cooking doesn’t matter as much as the company you invite, because food that’s cooked outdoors automatically tastes better! Not only is it National Barbecue Day, its also National Do Something Good For Your Neighbor Day.

So if you’re looking for the ultimate way to celebrate, why not have a block party? All it takes is a little sunshine, some burgers and potato salad and it really is a beautiful day in the neighborhood.