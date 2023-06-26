It’s National Barcode Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the significance of those familiar black and white stripes that adorn countless products.

The barcode, invented in the 20th century, transformed the retail industry by revolutionizing inventory management and expediting the checkout process. With a simple scan, barcodes provide essential information about a product, making it easier for businesses and consumers alike. So, take a moment to appreciate the humble barcode and the impact it has had on our shopping experience.

Celebrate National Barcode Day and acknowledge this modern marvel that quietly plays a crucial role in our daily lives.