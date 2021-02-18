NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Battery Day

Welcome to February 18th on the National Day Calendar.

Have you ever noticed that the batteries in your smoke alarm often go dead in the middle of the night? This is because batteries slow down when its cold, setting off that annoying sound that tells you its time to replace them.

As convenient as they are, batteries are far from perfect. But there are reasons to celebrate these portable power sources by seeing just how far they have come!

A discovery in a Baghdad museum revealed that the very first battery may be more than two thousand years old.

This artifact combined a ceramic pot, a copper coil and a rod of iron, which makes Alessandro Voltas invention in 1800 seem light years better.

Great minds are still making improvements and today smart batteries are even able to detect when they need changing.

Maybe in the future they can wake themselves up in the middle of the night so you can spend National Battery Day recharging yourself!