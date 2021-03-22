NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Bavarian Crepes Day

Welcome to March 22nd on the National Day Calendar.

If you’ve ever wondered about the difference between French and Bavarian Crepes, here’s the deal: it starts with the batter.

The French recipe calls for a period of rest after mixing the ingredients, which allows the gluten in the flour to relax. And if you have time to wait, then by all means kick back, drink a glass of wine and do things the Parisian way. This makes for a lighter, more tender crepe.

If you don’t mind a sturdier pancake, however, then get on with it already. After all, if you’re adding Bavarian Cream to the pancake why wait for tenderness?

On National Bavarian Crepes Day, celebrate getting to the good stuff. And if this means having dessert for breakfast, even better.

Today we also celebrate National Goof Off Day and National West Virginia Day.

