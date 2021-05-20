NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Be A Millionaire Day

Welcome to May 20th on the National Day Calendar.

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a millionaire, then today is your day to get started.

There are some practical steps to becoming rich, such as opening a savings account and saving more than you spend. It’s also wise to get financial advice on how to reach your goal, but perhaps the best place to start is by visualizing what that money will actually look like. If you could see the stack of a million one dollar bills, do you know how tall it would be? The answer is 358 feet or taller than a 35 story building!

On National Be A Millionaire Day, celebrate by daydreaming, and with a little luck and planning you will reach your goal in no time.

Today we also celebrate International Red Sneakers Day, National Pick Strawberries Day, Rescue Dog Day, and Quiche Lorraine Day.