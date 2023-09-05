BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In a world that’s always racing against the clock, National Be Late For Something Day gives us permission to take things slow, just for a change.

Founded by the Procrastinators’ Club of America, this day encourages us to break free from the rigidity of punctuality and enjoy a few extra moments of relaxation. But remember, it’s not about being irresponsible or causing inconvenience to others. Instead, it’s a gentle nudge to prioritize self-care, even if it means pushing that to-do list a little further down the road. Maybe take a longer route to work, enjoy that morning coffee a bit more, or simply bask in the glory of a few more minutes under the covers.

So today, let the world wait a bit. After all, sometimes it’s in the pauses that life’s best moments are found.