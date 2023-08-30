BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today we celebrate National Beach Day, a day that brings to mind the soothing sounds of waves, the warmth of the sun, and the joy of building sandcastles.

But it’s not just about relaxation and fun; National Beach Day also aims to highlight the importance of protecting our beaches and oceans. The initiative for this day was started by Colleen Paige, a pet and family lifestyle expert, who wanted to bring attention to the hazards beach trash brings to marine life. Beaches are an essential part of our ecosystem and our economies, attracting millions of tourists each year. They’re also a habitat for countless creatures and help protect coastal areas from storms.

On National Beach Day, take time to enjoy your nearest beach and consider participating in a beach clean-up effort. Remember, every little action contributes to a big difference in preserving these beautiful spaces.