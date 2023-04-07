(KXNET)— Welcome to April 7th on the National Day Calendar. Neals Bore was born in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1885. At a young age, he developed a love for science and learning and in 1922, he won the Nobel Prize in Physics. His work paved the way for Atomic Research and many of the scientific advancements of the modern world. And after his big win, he got what some would consider an even better prize. Neals was a huge beer lover, so the Carlsberg brewing company in his hometown of Copenhagen gave him free beer. They gave him a house right next to the brewery, with a direct pipeline into his kitchen. In short, he had an endless supply of Carlsberg beer on tap whenever he wanted it. On National Beer Day, raise a glass to a man who got to live every beer lover’s dream.