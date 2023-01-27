Welcome to January 27th on the National Day Calendar! Today is National Big Wig Day, and in honor of the Look Good Feel Better Campaign, folks across the country host parties to raise money for cancer patients. It’s a way for people to show their inner Big Wig by taking on the role of philanthropist. No matter how you make a living, today is your chance to pool resources with like-minded people to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the cancer charities of your choice. Show your support on National Big Wig Day by sporting lovely locks and giving as generously as you can.