BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today we celebrate National Bird Day, a day to appreciate the incredible variety of birds that share our world.

From the tiny hummingbird to the majestic eagle, birds play a vital role in ecosystems as pollinators, seed dispersers, and indicators of environmental health. But the history of human fascination with birds goes back thousands of years. Ancient Egyptians revered them as gods, and medieval falconers trained them to hunt. Today, birdwatching is a popular hobby worldwide, connecting people with nature and inspiring conservation efforts. On National Bird Day, take a moment to notice the birds in your backyard or local park.

Their beauty and songs are a daily reminder of the wonders of nature that we must protect.