NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Blueberry Month

They say that good things come in small packages and this is especially true of blueberries. Not only are they a popular fruit, blueberries are one of the healthiest foods you can eat.

This superfood provides more antioxidants than almost any other fruit or vegetable, and has been linked to reduced cholesterol levels. And while you could go on and on about all the health benefits of blueberries, the fact is they are just plain delicious. You don’t hear people getting excited about broccoli season. There is a reason why these juicy berries get a whole month of celebration.

During National Blueberry Month check your local farmers market for this super snack or better yet, find a patch and pick your own.