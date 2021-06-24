NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Bomb Pop Day

Welcome to June 24th on the National Day Calendar.

Doc Abernathy and James Merrit were reportedly on a road trip when they came up with the idea of the bomb pop. In 1955 during the height of the Cold War, these guys from Kansas City, MO were inspired by a patriotic theme. Today, the red, white and blue trio of cherry, lemon and blue raspberry still appeals to the kid in all of us.

If you remember scrambling for change at the sound of the ice cream truck music turning down your street, you’ll remember your first bomb pop.

Some original popsicle flavors have been retired, but the bomb pop is still the best way to stay cool on any given day in Summer.

On National Bomb Pop Day, stay frosty with this iconic blast from the past.

Today we also celebrate National Pralines Day and Handshake Day.