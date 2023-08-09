Today is all about books and those who love them on National Book Lovers Day.

Books have the magical ability to transport us to different worlds, timelines, and perspectives, all while we remain in the comfort of our favorite reading spot. From classic literature to modern thrillers, each book provides a unique journey. Let’s appreciate Johannes Gutenberg, who revolutionized the world with his invention of movable type printing press in the 15th century. This led to the mass production of books, making knowledge more accessible than ever before. Today, whether you prefer the feel of a physical book, the convenience of an e-reader, or the narration of an audiobook, celebrate by diving into a new story or revisiting a beloved favorite.

Remember, as Jorge Luis Borges once said, “I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.” So, go ahead, get lost in a good book